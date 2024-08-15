AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) is AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 91.80% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $29,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SMCP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.

About AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

