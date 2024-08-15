AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $160.76. 1,736,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,349. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

