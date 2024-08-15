AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $98.41. 655,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,942. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

