AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $13,450,603.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,290,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,678 shares of company stock valued at $54,414,956. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.00. 1,169,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,772. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $118.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.