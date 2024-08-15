AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $353,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 27.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.98. 149,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

