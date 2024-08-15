AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.99. 1,421,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average is $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

