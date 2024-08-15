AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.31. The company had a trading volume of 812,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

