AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $173.97. 15,373,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,219,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

