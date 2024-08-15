AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.79. 249,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,095. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $130.15.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $2,790,114. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

