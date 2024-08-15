AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY traded up $5.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,523. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $194.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

