AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,630. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

