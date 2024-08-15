Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 406,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,787,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Get Alphatec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after buying an additional 64,648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,192,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after buying an additional 1,260,137 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,638,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphatec by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,630,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,202 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.