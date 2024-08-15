Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Down 3.2%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02. 853,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,789,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Alphatec Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alphatec by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphatec by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alphatec by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Alphatec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

