Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Andrew P. Studdert Buys 10,000 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,239.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ALTG opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.57 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently -104.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTG. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alta Equipment Group

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 450,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 105,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 347,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 209,759 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.