Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.75

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.75 and last traded at C$22.62, with a volume of 27772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.22.
ALS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.13%.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
