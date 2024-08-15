Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after buying an additional 919,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,567,000 after acquiring an additional 915,478 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after buying an additional 805,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Altria Group by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,935,000 after acquiring an additional 793,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.97. 1,936,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,551,785. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

