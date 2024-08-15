Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.81. 1,536,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,549,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,701,000 after acquiring an additional 242,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 191,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,490,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,055,000 after buying an additional 1,299,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,060,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,510,000 after acquiring an additional 243,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.