American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Update

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 422,900 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

American Well Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AMWL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. American Well has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $0.58. American Well had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 120.44%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 1,418.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96,644 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

