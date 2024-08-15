AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,520,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

AMN traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.86. 547,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,039. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

