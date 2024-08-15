Analysts Set Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Target Price at $10.60

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of HDSN opened at $7.92 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $360.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

