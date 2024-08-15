Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lithia Motors (LAD)

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2024 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2024 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $338.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $266.00 to $302.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.99. 14,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.72. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.36 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,059,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

