Analyzing Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvei and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $1.31 billion 3.55 -$7.84 million ($0.04) -827.75 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chykingyoung Investment Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvei.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 9 8 0 2.47 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvei and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nuvei currently has a consensus price target of $32.21, suggesting a potential downside of 2.71%. Given Nuvei’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei -0.39% 6.50% 2.69% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvei has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvei beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method. Its solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales, strategic platform integrations, local sales teams, and indirect partners. The company was formerly known as Pivotal Development Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvei Corporation in November 2018. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

