Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Anglo American Platinum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0618 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

