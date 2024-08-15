Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 185.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

ANNX opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $518.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

