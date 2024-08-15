Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.71 and last traded at $220.93. 13,892,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 63,254,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,178 shares of company stock worth $36,133,537 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,765,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,909,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,281 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 400.5% during the second quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 150,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 49.5% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

