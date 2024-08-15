Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-2.5% yr/yr to ~$4.37-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.200-9.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

AIT stock opened at $196.80 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $223.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.