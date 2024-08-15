Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 7.7%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.28. 338,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,501,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $676.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,369 shares of company stock worth $3,570,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,179 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,919,000. StemPoint Capital LP boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,864 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,865,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 865,689 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

