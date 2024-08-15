Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.64.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.40. 293,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $104.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.