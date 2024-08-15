Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

About Arch Capital Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

