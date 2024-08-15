Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 1,233,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,550. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

