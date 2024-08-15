Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance
Shares of ARDT stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.16.
About Ardent Health Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ardent Health Partners
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.