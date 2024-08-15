Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 460,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,240. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,093 shares of company stock worth $74,553,444 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,996 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,191,000 after purchasing an additional 933,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,754,000 after acquiring an additional 453,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

