Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.