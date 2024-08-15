Ariston Services Group Purchases Shares of 3,000 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $45,029,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $25,242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 927,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $27,891,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

View Our Latest Report on INSM

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $390,951.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,302.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,611 shares of company stock worth $12,584,876 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.