Ariston Services Group Sells 424 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ariston Services Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 6.8% of Ariston Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 12,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,336. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

