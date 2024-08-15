Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ARTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.