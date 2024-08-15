Asifa Samji Acquires 300 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190.
Stantec Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Stantec stock traded up C$0.97 on Thursday, hitting C$112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of C$82.50 and a one year high of C$122.57. The stock has a market cap of C$12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.90.
Stantec Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.