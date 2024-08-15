Asifa Samji Acquires 300 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190.

Stantec Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Stantec stock traded up C$0.97 on Thursday, hitting C$112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of C$82.50 and a one year high of C$122.57. The stock has a market cap of C$12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.90.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.69.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

