Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $355.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $7.72 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $37.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

