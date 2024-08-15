Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -227.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average of $185.69. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $78,275.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,959,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $78,275.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,959,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,767 shares of company stock worth $44,890,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $13,805,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 2,826.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.