Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATYR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 709,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,650. Atyr PHARMA has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,023 shares in the company, valued at $797,134.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATYR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Wednesday.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

