Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CBWTF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 771,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 74.04% and a negative net margin of 58.29%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

