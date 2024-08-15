Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 42,558,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,457,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

