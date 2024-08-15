Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 3,917 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.4% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.29.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $931.58. 3,075,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,805. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $966.10. The firm has a market cap of $885.38 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $875.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

