Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Decreases Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in monday.com were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 2,851.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $58,689,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

monday.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MNDY traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.79. The company had a trading volume of 737,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,495. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.34. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

