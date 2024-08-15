Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $42,000 in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 21.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BTG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 10,917,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521,156. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -87.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

