Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 187 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $97.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,996.44. The stock had a trading volume of 519,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,804. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $1,998.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,676.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,627.87. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

