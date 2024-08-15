Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 2,251 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Target were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.67. 4,635,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

