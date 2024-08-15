Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 3,765 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,501,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,015. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

