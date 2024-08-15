Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 7,200 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $5,573,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.56. 581,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,548. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.96. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

