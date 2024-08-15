Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 7,607 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $214,130,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

